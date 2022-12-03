Overview of Dr. Galina Vugman, MD

Dr. Galina Vugman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vugman works at Watson Clinic Cancer & Research Center in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.