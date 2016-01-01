Overview of Dr. Galina Yoffe, MD

Dr. Galina Yoffe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Yoffe works at Texas Children's Pediatrics in Bellaire, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.