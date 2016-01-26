Dr. Galo Garces, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garces is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Galo Garces, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Galo Garces, MD
Dr. Galo Garces, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Universidad Catolica and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Garces' Office Locations
Colorado Kidney Care4545 E 9th Ave Ste 150, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0506
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough expains lab results and helps me understand them. i higly recommend him.
About Dr. Galo Garces, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- University of Miami
- University of Miami
- Universidad Catolica
- Nephrology
