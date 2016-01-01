Dr. Galyna Pushchinska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pushchinska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Galyna Pushchinska, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Galyna Pushchinska, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Pushchinska works at
Locations
Stony Brook Medicine101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-2599
North Shore Radiation Oncology181 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-2599
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Galyna Pushchinska, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
