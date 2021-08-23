Dr. Gamal Boutros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boutros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gamal Boutros, MD
Overview of Dr. Gamal Boutros, MD
Dr. Gamal Boutros, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.
Dr. Boutros works at
Dr. Boutros' Office Locations
Northeast Tennessee Associates329 Wesley St Ste 1, Johnson City, TN 37601 Directions (423) 282-4994
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It was great but I don’t think she has to go back anymore. He was the one said she didn’t have to come back, but with the ADAD meds that Destiney on they don’t want me to mix the last Prescription either . She doing good so far, I will call u if I need to think she needs to go back. I have to hear it from him the Dr. himself. Right now she good! Thanks, for everything. Your a wonderful Dr. Gamal Boutros! She already taking a lot of meds already but she’s doing great so far. Thanks Destiney Rainey Mom Cathy Brown Destiney birthday is 04/16/2009. Thank you!
About Dr. Gamal Boutros, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1235168949
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology, Sleep Medicine and Vascular Neurology
