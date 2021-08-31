Overview

Dr. Gamal El-Mobasher, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alliance, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. El-Mobasher works at Premiere Health Associates in Alliance, OH with other offices in Sebring, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.