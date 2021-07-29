Overview of Dr. Gamal Fakhre, MD

Dr. Gamal Fakhre, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They graduated from University of Florida.



Dr. Fakhre works at New Tampa Plastic Surgery in Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lift Surgery, Skin and Tissue Reduction and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

