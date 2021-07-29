Dr. Gamal Fakhre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fakhre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gamal Fakhre, MD
Overview of Dr. Gamal Fakhre, MD
Dr. Gamal Fakhre, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They graduated from University of Florida.
Dr. Fakhre's Office Locations
New Tampa Plastic Surgery LLC2525 Cypress Ridge Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 752-7842
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Complimentary Consultation: Was very impressed with Dr. Fakhre and Team. I felt welcomed by staff and the office is beautiful. Dr. Fakhre was very professional and gave me an honest assessment. It is obvious to me that he cares about his patients and his honesty was appreciated.
About Dr. Gamal Fakhre, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hospital
- Mayo Clinic
- Mayo Clinic
- University of Florida
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fakhre has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fakhre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fakhre has seen patients for Breast Lift Surgery, Skin and Tissue Reduction and Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fakhre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fakhre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fakhre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fakhre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fakhre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.