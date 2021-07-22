Overview of Dr. Gamaliel Garcia, MD

Dr. Gamaliel Garcia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from College Of Med University Of The City Of Manila and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.



Dr. Garcia works at Charles River Medical Assocs in Framingham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.