Dr. Gamaliel Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gamaliel Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gamaliel Garcia, MD
Dr. Gamaliel Garcia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from College Of Med University Of The City Of Manila and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia's Office Locations
-
1
Charles River Medical Assocs571 Union Ave Ste 101, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 665-5006
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?
I have recommended Dr. Garcia to friends and family. He's a terrific PCP - very up to date and thorough, as well as very compassionate. I have never felt rushed and he is always very pleasant and very professional. His assistant Charlene is also very helpful and kind.
About Dr. Gamaliel Garcia, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1871603100
Education & Certifications
- Metro West Med Center Framingh Union Hospital
- College Of Med University Of The City Of Manila
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia speaks Tagalog.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.