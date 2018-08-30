Overview of Dr. Gamil Hanna, MD

Dr. Gamil Hanna, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Hanna works at Clinical Health Care Associates of New Jersey PC in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Thrombocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.