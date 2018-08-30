Dr. Gamil Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gamil Hanna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gamil Hanna, MD
Dr. Gamil Hanna, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Hanna works at
Dr. Hanna's Office Locations
Clinical Health Care Associates of New Jersey PC1865 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 429-1519
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center51 N 39th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
This man is a dedicated, caring professional. He is very thorough and truly cares about his patients. Also very knowledgeable. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Gamil Hanna, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1104849231
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanna has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Thrombocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.