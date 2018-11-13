Dr. Gamini Hethumuni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hethumuni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gamini Hethumuni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gamini Hethumuni, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U Sri Lanka-Colombo Fac Med and is affiliated with Kern Valley Healthcare District.
Dr. Hethumuni works at
Locations
Office416 W Las Tunas Dr, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Kern Valley Healthcare District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr H found the right words to get me on a weight-loss program...lost 80 pounds. Lately under inordinate stress my glucose and my MS have led to "backsliding" but Dr H has been compassionate and encouraging, as has Lorie, his "handler," so instead of throwing in the towel I'm back on track, and very thankful for the right doctor at the right time.
About Dr. Gamini Hethumuni, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 55 years of experience
- English, Sinhala
- 1659459824
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Grove Park Hosp
- Scarth Rd Hosp
- U Sri Lanka-Colombo Fac Med
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hethumuni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hethumuni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hethumuni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hethumuni works at
Dr. Hethumuni speaks Sinhala.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hethumuni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hethumuni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hethumuni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hethumuni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.