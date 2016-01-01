Overview of Dr. Gammal Hassanien, DO

Dr. Gammal Hassanien, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Hassanien works at Total Medical Care in Paterson, NJ with other offices in Passaic, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.