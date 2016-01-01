See All Allergists & Immunologists in Pueblo, CO
Dr. Ganapathy Bala, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ganapathy Bala, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.

Dr. Bala works at Allergy and Asthma Center in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy and Asthma Center
    1315 S Pueblo Blvd, Pueblo, CO 81005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 561-9757
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • St. Mary-Corwin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Hives
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Colorado Access
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ganapathy Bala, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Marathi and Tamil
    NPI Number
    • 1972509438
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • State University Of New York At Stony Brook
    Residency
    • Various United Kingdom Hosps
    Internship
    • Sassoon Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Poona
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ganapathy Bala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bala works at Allergy and Asthma Center in Pueblo, CO. View the full address on Dr. Bala’s profile.

    Dr. Bala has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Bala speaks Hindi, Marathi and Tamil.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

