Dr. Ganapathy Bala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ganapathy Bala, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.
Dr. Bala works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy and Asthma Center1315 S Pueblo Blvd, Pueblo, CO 81005 Directions (719) 561-9757Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ganapathy Bala, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Marathi and Tamil
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
- Various United Kingdom Hosps
- Sassoon Hospital
- Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- University Of Poona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bala works at
Dr. Bala has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bala speaks Hindi, Marathi and Tamil.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bala.
