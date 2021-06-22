Dr. Gandhivarma Subramaniam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subramaniam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gandhivarma Subramaniam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gandhivarma Subramaniam, MD
Dr. Gandhivarma Subramaniam, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Avon, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital and Lutheran Hospital.
Dr. Subramaniam's Office Locations
Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (216) 671-2205Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lutheran Hospital1730 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113 Directions (216) 636-5860
Fairview General Hospital Laboratory18101 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 671-2205Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a cervical laminectomy partial C1 to C6 in 2017. This was due to a severely crushed spinal cord caused by OPLL. (Google it) anyway, Dr. Ghandi took care of me so very well. I am a large person and he never made me feel like there is no hope for me because of my size. He helped me, quite literally saved my life as I would have become quadriplegic at some point. I recently had a new development of my condition and came back to see him. He said, "So good to see you" as he came in the office. He is precise and logical. He made me feel totally confident in placing my life in his hands. His bed side manner is great although he moves fast. He just knows what is up and keeps things moving. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Gandhivarma Subramaniam, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1194003384
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
