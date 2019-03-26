Dr. Ganesh Chari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ganesh Chari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ganesh Chari, MD
Dr. Ganesh Chari, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from Kilpauk Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Dr. Chari works at
Dr. Chari's Office Locations
Ganesh Chari7543 Medical Dr, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 380-2303Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Access Health Care Physicians, LLC11343 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 310-6610Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Pleasant office staff. Dr Chari was thorough and friendly.
About Dr. Ganesh Chari, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1215048061
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Kilpauk Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chari has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Chari. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.