Dr. Ganesh Rao, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ganesh Rao, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ganesh Rao, MB BS
Dr. Ganesh Rao, MB BS is an Urology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Mysore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health & Science and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital, Physicians' Medical Center and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Rao works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rao's Office Locations
-
1
First Urology Psc101 HOSPITAL BLVD, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (502) 585-1016
-
2
First Urology, PSC100 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (812) 282-3899
-
3
First Urology Psc3 Audubon Plaza Dr Ste L10, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (812) 282-3899
- 4 3920 S DuPont Sq Bldg C, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (812) 282-3899
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
- Physicians' Medical Center
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rao?
I don't understand the negative reviews. I've been seeing Dr. Rao for years and have never had a problem. He's got a good bedside manner and has always explained things to me. I'll continue to see him.
About Dr. Ganesh Rao, MB BS
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1104813161
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Mysore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health & Science
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.