Overview of Dr. Ganesh Rao, MB BS

Dr. Ganesh Rao, MB BS is an Urology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Mysore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health & Science and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital, Physicians' Medical Center and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Rao works at First Urology in Jeffersonville, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.