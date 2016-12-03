Overview of Dr. Ganesh Rau, MD

Dr. Ganesh Rau, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Rau works at Palisades Eye Associates in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.