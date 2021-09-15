Dr. Shankar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganesh Shankar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ganesh Shankar, MD
Dr. Ganesh Shankar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA.
Dr. Shankar works at
Dr. Shankar's Office Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-5143Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Massachusetts General Hospital15 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-1099
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Martha's Vineyard Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
In 2020 I was diagnosed with cervical stenosis. After months of tests and doctors visits I was fortunate enough to meet Dr. Shankar. What a blessing! I had surgery in October and made the right decision.
About Dr. Ganesh Shankar, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1023339314
