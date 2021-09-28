Overview of Dr. Ganesh Shenoy, MD

Dr. Ganesh Shenoy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital and Lehigh Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shenoy works at Lee Kidney Center in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL and Lehigh Acres, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Hyperkalemia and Renal Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.