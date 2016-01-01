Dr. Ganesh Veerappan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veerappan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ganesh Veerappan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ganesh Veerappan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Summa Health System - Akron Campus.
Dr. Veerappan works at
Locations
Akron Digestive Disease Consultants Inc570 White Pond Dr Ste 100, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 869-0954
Wyandot Memorial Hospital885 N Sandusky Ave, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 Directions (419) 294-4991
Hospital Affiliations
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ganesh Veerappan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1780650895
Education & Certifications
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
