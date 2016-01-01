Overview

Dr. Ganesh Veerappan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Summa Health System - Akron Campus.



Dr. Veerappan works at Akron Digestive Disease Cnsltnt in Akron, OH with other offices in Upper Sandusky, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.