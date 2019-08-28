Dr. Ganesha Perera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ganesha Perera, MD
Dr. Ganesha Perera, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. Perera's Office Locations
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery225 E Wood St Ste G, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 560-4420
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am a former patient of Dr Perera , he fixed my my right common iliac anuerysm in May of 2012. He is a great person and surgeon. David L. Long Latta S.C. if i had to have it done again , he would be my choice again.
About Dr. Ganesha Perera, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Univ Ca Irvine Med Ctr, General Surgery
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
Dr. Perera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perera has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Perera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.