Dr. Ganesha Perera, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Spartanburg, SC
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ganesha Perera, MD

Dr. Ganesha Perera, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.

Dr. Perera works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Perera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Group of the Carolinas - Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery
    225 E Wood St Ste G, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 560-4420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spartanburg Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 28, 2019
    I am a former patient of Dr Perera , he fixed my my right common iliac anuerysm in May of 2012. He is a great person and surgeon. David L. Long Latta S.C. if i had to have it done again , he would be my choice again.
    David L Long — Aug 28, 2019
    About Dr. Ganesha Perera, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689746299
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Univ Ca Irvine Med Ctr, General Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ganesha Perera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perera works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery in Spartanburg, SC. View the full address on Dr. Perera’s profile.

    Dr. Perera has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Perera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

