Dr. Gang Bao, MD is a Pulmonologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Bao works at Gang Bao M.d. Inc. in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.