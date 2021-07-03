See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Gang Bao, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.3 (10)
Map Pin Small San Diego, CA
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gang Bao, MD

Dr. Gang Bao, MD is a Pulmonologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Bao works at Gang Bao M.d. Inc. in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bao's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gang Bao M.d. Inc.
    6699 Alvarado Rd Ste 2306, San Diego, CA 92120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 287-7617
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    American Sleep Medicine
    5050 Murphy Canyon Rd Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 277-7353
  3. 3
    Paradise Valley Medical Group Inc.
    6719 Alvarado Rd Ste 108, San Diego, CA 92120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 286-8803

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alvarado Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 03, 2021
    We love Dr Bao. He can seem abrupt and English may not be his first language, but he really cares about his patients and knows a lot about sleep apnea. My husband has done very well with his excellent treatment and we highly recommend him.
    — Jul 03, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Gang Bao, MD
    About Dr. Gang Bao, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1922008598
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gang Bao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bao has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

