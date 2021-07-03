Dr. Gang Bao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gang Bao, MD
Overview of Dr. Gang Bao, MD
Dr. Gang Bao, MD is a Pulmonologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Bao works at
Dr. Bao's Office Locations
Gang Bao M.d. Inc.6699 Alvarado Rd Ste 2306, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 287-7617Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
American Sleep Medicine5050 Murphy Canyon Rd Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 277-7353
Paradise Valley Medical Group Inc.6719 Alvarado Rd Ste 108, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 286-8803
Hospital Affiliations
- Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr Bao. He can seem abrupt and English may not be his first language, but he really cares about his patients and knows a lot about sleep apnea. My husband has done very well with his excellent treatment and we highly recommend him.
About Dr. Gang Bao, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1922008598
Education & Certifications
- RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bao works at
Dr. Bao has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bao speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.