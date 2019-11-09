Overview of Dr. Gangadasu Reddy, MD

Dr. Gangadasu Reddy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel and Chi Health Lakeside.



Dr. Reddy works at CHI Health Orthopedics in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.