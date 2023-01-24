Overview

Dr. Gangaram Ragi, MD is a Dermatologist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Ragi works at Advance Laser and Skin Cancer Center in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Saddle River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.