Overview of Dr. Gangatharan Mathisuthan, MB BS

Dr. Gangatharan Mathisuthan, MB BS is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mullins, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Madurai U and is affiliated with Musc Health Marion Medical Center.



Dr. Mathisuthan works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Mullins in Mullins, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.