Dr. Ganiyu Oshodi, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (28)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ganiyu Oshodi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Temecula Valley Hospital.

Dr. Oshodi works at Heart and Vascular Wellness Center in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5.0
Locations

  1. 1
    Heart and Vascular Wellness Center
    40770 California Oaks Rd Ste A, Murrieta, CA 92562
(951) 677-3078

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
  • Temecula Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Pyramid Life
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 11, 2021
    Highly recommend Dr. Oshodi who is "Top Notch" in his field. Not only a cardiologist, but also a primary care physician, too! Now how many doctors can top that one? He is caring, knowledgeable and is the "Perfect 10" even though the rating only allows for "five stars"! Definitely a "keeper", so to speak because he is as good as it gets! He really cares about his patients and it shows; always goes that extra mile to make sure he covers it all. Office staff are always willing to help with any insurance questions, etc. and extremely helpful and kind. Once you've been there you will not go to anyone else because Dr. Oshodi and his staff have it all covered! Dr. Oshodi is the best of the best; wouldn't trade him for the world!
    S. Fisher — Dec 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ganiyu Oshodi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578677910
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Detroit Medical Center-Wayne State University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Unity Health System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ganiyu Oshodi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oshodi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oshodi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oshodi works at Heart and Vascular Wellness Center in Murrieta, CA. View the full address on Dr. Oshodi’s profile.

    Dr. Oshodi has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oshodi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Oshodi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oshodi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oshodi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oshodi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

