Dr. Ganpat Thakker is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Gujarat University and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.



Dr. Thakker works at Advanced Cardio Vascular Services in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.