Dr. Ganpat Thakker

Cardiology
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ganpat Thakker is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Gujarat University and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.

Dr. Thakker works at Advanced Cardio Vascular Services in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Advanced Cardio Vascular Services
    3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 207, Charleston, WV 25304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 345-5460
    Wvu Physicians of Charleston
    3200 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 388-5432

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CAMC General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Sinus Bradycardia
Nuclear Stress Testing
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Sinus Bradycardia
Nuclear Stress Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 02, 2020
    Excellent staff and Physician. Dr. Thakker is truly a caring and kind Dr. who cares about the well being of his patients. I would highly recommend him.
    — Feb 02, 2020
    About Dr. Ganpat Thakker

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1972597128
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Long Island Jewish Med Ctr/Queens Hosp
    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish-Queens Hosp|SUNY Stony Brook-Va Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Bj Medical College, Gujarat University
    Undergraduate School
    • St. Xavier's College, Ahmedabad, India
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ganpat Thakker is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thakker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thakker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thakker works at Advanced Cardio Vascular Services in Charleston, WV. View the full address on Dr. Thakker’s profile.

    Dr. Thakker has seen patients for Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thakker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Thakker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thakker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thakker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thakker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

