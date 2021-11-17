See All Pediatricians in Northridge, CA
Dr. Garabed Kayekjian, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Garabed Kayekjian, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Garabed Kayekjian, MD

Dr. Garabed Kayekjian, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Aleppo Med Sch.

Dr. Kayekjian works at Garabed Kayekjian MD Inc in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Kayekjian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Garabed Kayekjian M.d. Inc.
    18250 Roscoe Blvd Ste 130, Northridge, CA 91325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 998-8097

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kayekjian?

    Nov 17, 2021
    Truly the best pediatrician, he is very caring and knowledgeable. I trust his advice abs experience and always have a positive experience. Office staff is also very friendly and attentive.
    Elona — Nov 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Garabed Kayekjian, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Garabed Kayekjian, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kayekjian to family and friends

    Dr. Kayekjian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kayekjian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Garabed Kayekjian, MD.

    About Dr. Garabed Kayekjian, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043203763
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Aleppo Med Sch
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garabed Kayekjian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kayekjian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kayekjian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kayekjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kayekjian works at Garabed Kayekjian MD Inc in Northridge, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kayekjian’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kayekjian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kayekjian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kayekjian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kayekjian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Garabed Kayekjian, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.