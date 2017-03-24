Dr. Garath Maenpaa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maenpaa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garath Maenpaa, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Levine Children's Specialty Center - Ballantyne14214 Ballantyne Lake Rd Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 863-4878Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 3030 Randolph Rd Ste 105B, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 863-4878
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Had a consult today with Dr. Maenpaa to get an evaluation on my knee. He was very pleasant and thorough on his evaluation. There is a genuine sense of care and concern with his professionalism as a Sports Physician. I will be referring people to him in the future.
- Sports Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Dr. Maenpaa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maenpaa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maenpaa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maenpaa speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Maenpaa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maenpaa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maenpaa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maenpaa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.