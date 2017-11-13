Dr. Garbis Baydar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baydar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garbis Baydar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Garbis Baydar, MD
Dr. Garbis Baydar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Baydar's Office Locations
Englewood Pediatrics370 Grand Ave Ste 203, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 568-3262
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly office and gets you in quickly if your sick
About Dr. Garbis Baydar, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Turkish
- 1669438388
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Dr. Baydar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baydar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baydar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Baydar speaks Armenian and Turkish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baydar, there are benefits to both methods.