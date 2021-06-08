Overview of Dr. Garcia Desousa, MD

Dr. Garcia Desousa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GOA Medical College - University of Bombay|University Of Bombay, Goa Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and HCA Florida Northside Hospital.



Dr. Desousa works at Garcia J DeSousa MD, PA in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.