Dr. Gardith Joseph, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gardith Joseph, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Seville Sch Med, Seville and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 5202 Avenue N, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 928-7746
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Joseph is my life saver I went to her in April of 2016 not knowing what is happening to me she took my blood and my blood count was 4.3 I had kidney failure also multiple myeloma send me straight emergency room to this day September of 2017 I feel amazing and still seeing her God bless her.
- Medical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Creole, French, Haitian Creole and Spanish
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Albert Einstein College Of Medicine, Hematology and Oncology
- Long Island Jewish Hosp
- U Seville Sch Med, Seville
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Anemia and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Joseph speaks Creole, French, Haitian Creole and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
