Dr. Gardy Marcelin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.
Dr. Marcelin's Office Locations
Gardy D Marcelin MD PA3717 W Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 5, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 Directions (561) 738-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Access Care
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Cree, French, Haitian Creole and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate University
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcelin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcelin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcelin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcelin speaks Cree, French, Haitian Creole and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcelin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcelin.
