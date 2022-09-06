Dr. Garen Gajian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gajian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garen Gajian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Garen Gajian, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ukrainian State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gajian works at
Locations
Pain and Anesthesia Care PC251 Powers St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 745-2989
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr GAJIon for a few years now. He is a great Dr and Nancy (The receptionist) is wonderful !! I will be first person to say that we didn’t see eye to eye. Just know that he has a vested interest in his patients. He is a great Pain Management Dr !! I just lucked out when I got him to be my Dr for pain management. I have many Drs (Unfortunately) , but he is my favorite ! I am writing this because I know how tough it is to find a good Dr. If you are in need of his services, I wouldn’t hesitate. He also takes a wide variety of insurances. I assure you that you can’t go wrong. I wish someone wrote a review on the Dr, it would have made things a lot easier for me. It’s very hard to find a great Dr in this field ! I know , I was lucky !!
About Dr. Garen Gajian, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1417928789
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hospital Med Center Of Queens
- Ukrainian State Medical Institute
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Gajian works at
