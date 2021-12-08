Dr. Gareth Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gareth Adams, MD
Overview of Dr. Gareth Adams, MD
Dr. Gareth Adams, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Adams works at
Dr. Adams' Office Locations
-
1
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group17198 St Lukes Way Ste 600, The Woodlands, TX 77384 DirectionsWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adams?
Doctor Adams is a well experienced, very thorough takes the time to explain everything and has great bedside manners. He did my surgery with hardly no downtime. I strongly recommend him. I wouldn't have any other neurosurgeon neurosurgeon
About Dr. Gareth Adams, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1750611158
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washigton|UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Baylor College Of Medicine (Texas)
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- BAYLOR COLL OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Adams using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams works at
Dr. Adams has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.