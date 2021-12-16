Dr. Garfield Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Garfield Johnson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Texas ENT Specialists - Memorial Villages8731 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (832) 678-8333Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Couldn’t say enough good things about Dr Johnson! He is fantastic and I would recommend him to anyone needing anything for ear, nose and throat. He’s so nice and makes you at ease from the first introduction.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Health System
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Pennsylvania
- Otolaryngology
