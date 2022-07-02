Dr. Gargi Gandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gargi Gandhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gargi Gandhi, MD
Dr. Gargi Gandhi, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Gandhi works at
Dr. Gandhi's Office Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - East Side215 East 85th Street, New York, NY 10028 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gandhi?
Thorough, knowledgeable, has realistic goals, and so good hearted I think my family flooded Dr Gandhi’s review page with 5 stars with every visit. We really appreciate her partnership in raising our healthy child. She and the weill cornell family medicine practice are the only reasons we can’t leave NYC.
About Dr. Gargi Gandhi, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- English
- 1689761777
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gandhi accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gandhi works at
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.