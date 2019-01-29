Dr. Trivedi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gargi Trivedi, MD
Overview of Dr. Gargi Trivedi, MD
Dr. Gargi Trivedi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.
Dr. Trivedi works at
Dr. Trivedi's Office Locations
1
Seven Hills Hospital3021 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 646-5000
2
Desert Parkway Behavioral Healthcare Hospital3247 S MARYLAND PKWY, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 533-2992
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trivedi has been wonderful to my grandchild. She is great with communication, Very Knowledgeable .
About Dr. Gargi Trivedi, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1528289360
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
