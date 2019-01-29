See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Gargi Trivedi, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Henderson, NV
Call for new patient details
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gargi Trivedi, MD

Dr. Gargi Trivedi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.

Dr. Trivedi works at Seven Hills Behavioral Institut in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Behavior Therapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Trivedi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Seven Hills Hospital
    3021 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 646-5000
  2. 2
    Desert Parkway Behavioral Healthcare Hospital
    3247 S MARYLAND PKWY, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 533-2992

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 29, 2019
    Dr. Trivedi has been wonderful to my grandchild. She is great with communication, Very Knowledgeable .
    Lori D in LAS VEGAS, NV — Jan 29, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Gargi Trivedi, MD
    About Dr. Gargi Trivedi, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528289360
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trivedi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trivedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trivedi has seen patients for Behavior Therapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trivedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Trivedi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trivedi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trivedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trivedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

