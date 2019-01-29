Overview of Dr. Gargi Trivedi, MD

Dr. Gargi Trivedi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.



Dr. Trivedi works at Seven Hills Behavioral Institut in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Behavior Therapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.