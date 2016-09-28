See All General Dentists in Frederick, MD
Dr. Garima Talwar, DDS

Prosthodontics
4.9 (59)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Garima Talwar, DDS is a Prosthodontics Practitioner in Frederick, MD. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Talwar works at Esthetique Dentistry in Frederick, MD with other offices in Ashburn, VA and Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Esthetique Dentistry
    198 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 3, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 673-9773
  2. 2
    Esthetique Dentistry
    44345 Premier Plz Ste 220, Ashburn, VA 20147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 844-9350
  3. 3
    Esthetique Dentistry
    26 Strawberry Hill Ave Ste 2F, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 594-8371

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ceramic Dental Crowns
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint
Composite Fillings
Ceramic Dental Crowns
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint
Composite Fillings

Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Peridontal Problems Chevron Icon
Crown Lengthening Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Tissue Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Gum Graft Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypodontia Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Bridge Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Crown Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Odontogenic Lesions Chevron Icon
Odontoma Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Noneruption With Maxillary Hypoplasia and Genu Valgum Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abnormalities as Seen in Diabetes Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Avulsion Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Worn Down Teeth Chevron Icon
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 28, 2016
    Incredibly competent and patient, caring dentist. Her office environment is peaceful and soothing, and full of the latest technology. She is gentle and calm and professional. I'm so glad to have found her practice!
    Meg in Chantilly, VA — Sep 28, 2016
    About Dr. Garima Talwar, DDS

    Specialties
    • Prosthodontics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417024928
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Royal College Of Physicians and Surgeons Of Glasgow|University of Maryland / Baltimore College of Dental Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

