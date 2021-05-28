See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Garima Thapar, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (18)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Dr. Garima Thapar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Thapar works at Virtua Endocrinology - Voorhees in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Virtua Endocrinology - Voorhees
    200 Bowman Dr Ste E385, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 247-7220

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes Type 1
Abnormal Thyroid
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes Type 1
Abnormal Thyroid

Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 28, 2021
    Doctor was very professional and nice.
    — May 28, 2021
    About Dr. Garima Thapar, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    • Female
    • 1689963464
    Education & Certifications

    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    • University at Buffalo NY
    • Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garima Thapar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thapar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thapar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thapar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thapar works at Virtua Endocrinology - Voorhees in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Thapar’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Thapar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thapar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thapar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thapar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

