Dr. Garland Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Garland Green, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED.
Dr. Green works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Institute of the South8401 Picardy Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 308-0247
Cardiovascular Institute Of The South7941 Picardy Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 308-0247
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Garland Green, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1811044795
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
- Cardiovascular Disease
