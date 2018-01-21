Dr. Garland Moeller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moeller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garland Moeller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Garland Moeller, MD
Dr. Garland Moeller, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Havelock, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Dr. Moeller works at
Dr. Moeller's Office Locations
-
1
Carolinaeast Physicians532 WEBB BLVD, Havelock, NC 28532 Directions (252) 447-2752
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moeller?
I would be in sooo much pain without this wonderful doctor diagnosing me and giving me medication for fibromyalgia. He also diagnosed my husband for lesions from Desert Storm. Dermatologists couldn’t figure it out but Dr Moeller did! He is wonderful!
About Dr. Garland Moeller, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1912990334
Education & Certifications
- Duke U Med Ctr
- Durham Va Hosp
- Duke U Med Ctr
- Duke U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moeller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moeller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moeller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moeller works at
Dr. Moeller has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moeller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Moeller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moeller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moeller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moeller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.