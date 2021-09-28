Overview

Dr. Garland Thorn, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Thorn works at First Care Family Doctors South in Fayetteville, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.