Overview

Dr. Garner Johnson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Capital District Colon/Rectal in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.