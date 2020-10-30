Dr. Garner Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garner Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Garner Johnson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Capital District Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates319 S Manning Blvd Ste 310, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 438-2776
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Dr. Johnson operated on me in October 2019. The surgery ended up being more complex than anticipated. He and his assistant spent a long amount of time removing the cancer and the associated infection. It was a major project. One year later, I feel great and am normal except for the large scar. Dr. Johnson was consultive and kept me apprised of the situation. Thank you Dr. Johnson. I am glad that I had you as my surgeon.
About Dr. Garner Johnson, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1801948377
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School
- Fell Mayo Grad School
- University Chicago
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Johnson works at
