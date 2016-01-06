Overview of Dr. Garner Meads, MD

Dr. Garner Meads, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center, Lone Peak Hospital, Primary Children's Hospital, Riverton Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Meads works at South Valley Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates in West Jordan, UT with other offices in Riverton, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.