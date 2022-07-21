Overview of Dr. Garner Wild, MD

Dr. Garner Wild, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.



Dr. Wild works at Columbia Eye Clinic in Columbia, SC with other offices in Lexington, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Dry Eyes and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.