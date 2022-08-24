Overview

Dr. Garnet Blatchford, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Blatchford works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.