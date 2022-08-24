Dr. Garnet Blatchford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blatchford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garnet Blatchford, MD
Overview
Dr. Garnet Blatchford, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Blatchford works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Methodist Physicians Clinic - Colon and Rectal Surgery9850 Nicholas St Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 343-1122Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blatchford?
I found Dr. Blatchford and her staff to be very professional. Additionally, they treated me with kindness and respect. Ideally it would have been better to have met them under different circumstances. But all and all a great experience.
About Dr. Garnet Blatchford, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1790783454
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- University Nebr Med Center
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blatchford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blatchford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blatchford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blatchford works at
Dr. Blatchford has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blatchford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Blatchford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blatchford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blatchford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blatchford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.