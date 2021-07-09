Overview of Dr. Garni Barkhoudarian, MD

Dr. Garni Barkhoudarian, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Barkhoudarian works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.