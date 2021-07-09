Dr. Garni Barkhoudarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barkhoudarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garni Barkhoudarian, MD
Overview of Dr. Garni Barkhoudarian, MD
Dr. Garni Barkhoudarian, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Barkhoudarian's Office Locations
John Wayne Cancer Institute Clinical Laboratory2200 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 582-7450
Pacific Neuroscience Institute2125 Arizona Ave Fl 2, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 582-7640Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center Torrance5215 Torrance Blvd # 300, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (424) 212-5361
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barkhoudarian is an EXCEPTIONAL EXPERT in his field! After a life altering event in December of 2020 I started rapidly losing vision in the right eye accompanied by headaches with strong fatigue. A visit to an ophthalmologist and an MRI lead to a discovery of a meningioma tumor collapsing my right optic nerve. Dr. Barkhoudarian and two of his fellow neurosurgeons, Dr. Kelly and Dr. Avery, worked diligently for almost 12 hours to remove the meningioma tumor that heavily grew into my brain membrane. It's been 3 months since my surgery; my vision has recovered substantially and my scar, skilfully hidden in my eyebrow, is barely even noticeable. Dr. Barkhoudarian and his team did an AMAZING job! I am eternally grateful for such compassionate, diligent and skillful care!
About Dr. Garni Barkhoudarian, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1578707642
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital At Harvard Medical School
- UCLA Medical Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Barkhoudarian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barkhoudarian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barkhoudarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barkhoudarian has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barkhoudarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barkhoudarian speaks Armenian.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Barkhoudarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barkhoudarian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barkhoudarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barkhoudarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.