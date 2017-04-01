Dr. Garo Darian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garo Darian, MD is a Pulmonologist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Garo B Darian MD800 S Central Ave Ste 304, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 241-5369
- 2 2595 E Washington Blvd Ste 101, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
The only doctor who actually listens to you and evaluate everything.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Armenian
- 1154401701
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Metropolitan General Hospital
- Akron City Hospital
- St Josephs Health Care
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- University of Toronto
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
