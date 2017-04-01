See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Garo Darian, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Garo Darian, MD

Dr. Garo Darian, MD is a Pulmonologist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.

Dr. Darian works at Garo B Darian MD in Glendale, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Darian's Office Locations

    Garo B Darian MD
    800 S Central Ave Ste 304, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 241-5369
    2595 E Washington Blvd Ste 101, Pasadena, CA 91107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventist Health Glendale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Treatment frequency



Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Garo Darian, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1154401701
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Metropolitan General Hospital
    Residency
    • Akron City Hospital
    Internship
    • St Josephs Health Care
    Medical Education
    • University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Toronto
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garo Darian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Darian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Darian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Darian has seen patients for Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Darian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Darian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

