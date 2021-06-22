Dr. Garabed Kebejian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kebejian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garabed Kebejian, MD
Overview of Dr. Garabed Kebejian, MD
Dr. Garabed Kebejian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Kebejian's Office Locations
Garo Kebejian MD7600 Osler Dr Ste 409, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 296-5265
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great! Always thorough and friendly. I never feel rushed and he actually takes time to talk with you.
About Dr. Garabed Kebejian, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Armenian
- 1790845550
Education & Certifications
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Kebejian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kebejian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kebejian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kebejian has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kebejian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kebejian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kebejian.
