Dr. Garabed Kebejian, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Garabed Kebejian, MD

Dr. Garabed Kebejian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Kebejian works at Garo Kebejian MD in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kebejian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Garo Kebejian MD
    7600 Osler Dr Ste 409, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 296-5265

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 22, 2021
    Great! Always thorough and friendly. I never feel rushed and he actually takes time to talk with you.
    — Jun 22, 2021
    About Dr. Garabed Kebejian, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1790845550
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garabed Kebejian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kebejian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kebejian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kebejian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kebejian works at Garo Kebejian MD in Towson, MD. View the full address on Dr. Kebejian’s profile.

    Dr. Kebejian has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kebejian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kebejian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kebejian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kebejian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kebejian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

