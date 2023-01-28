See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Renton, WA
Dr. Garret De Castro, MD

Internal Medicine
2.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Garret De Castro, MD

Dr. Garret De Castro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The City Of Manila, College Of Medicine.

Dr. De Castro works at Vpa PC in Renton, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. De Castro's Office Locations

  Vpa PC
    Vpa PC
    606 Oakesdale Ave SW Ste C200, Renton, WA 98057

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 28, 2023
    I brought my father in for an evaluation through the VA. My dad is in his 90s, and his hearing and mobility are a challenge. Dr. DeCastro was so kind and gentle with my father. He was so patient with my father, while being laser focused on my father’s exam. I was so grateful my dad was in such excellent and caring hands. I would recommend Dr. DeCastro to loved ones and friends.
    Elaine Posey — Jan 28, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Garret De Castro, MD
    About Dr. Garret De Castro, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427273895
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of The City Of Manila, College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garret De Castro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Castro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Castro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. De Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Castro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Castro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Castro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

