Dr. Garret De Castro, MD
Overview of Dr. Garret De Castro, MD
Dr. Garret De Castro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The City Of Manila, College Of Medicine.
Dr. De Castro's Office Locations
Vpa PC606 Oakesdale Ave SW Ste C200, Renton, WA 98057 Directions (866) 259-1629
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I brought my father in for an evaluation through the VA. My dad is in his 90s, and his hearing and mobility are a challenge. Dr. DeCastro was so kind and gentle with my father. He was so patient with my father, while being laser focused on my father’s exam. I was so grateful my dad was in such excellent and caring hands. I would recommend Dr. DeCastro to loved ones and friends.
About Dr. Garret De Castro, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1427273895
Education & Certifications
- University Of The City Of Manila, College Of Medicine
